‘Redemption Thursday’ for Memorial during second dose COVID-19 vaccinations

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 1,000 Coast residents 75 and over, received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations at two different spots set up by Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
78-year old William Peeler was one of them.
“This is dose number two,” said Peeler. And I’m glad to be getting this, and I’ll take anything else they can give to keep me form getting this stuff. I want to live a long time.”
What he and others are also happy about is that they didn’t have to wait a long time to get the round two shot like they did back on Jan. 7, when round one didn’t go so smoothly, including Matt Walker.
“That was Memorial’s first time giving vaccinations,” said Walker. “It was a very cold day, and it didn’t go as well as we hoped. Memorial’s vice president of clinic operations. “We paid attention, we listened, we learned.”
Many of those getting vaccinated enjoyed the chance to socialize a bit during the experience.
“You stay quarantined so much. I stay in a lot. I try to stay away from a lot of people,” Peeler said. “This is the most I’ve ever been around since last March.”
