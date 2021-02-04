Pearl River County feeling loss of Lt. Michael Boutte

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The loss of Lt. Michael Boutte is being felt in Pearl River County where he lived and served his community. Those who served with him for years said he will leave a legacy of hard work, dedication and love for people.
At the Picayune Police Department, his photo has never been taken down. Assistant Chief James Bolton said he knew him well.
“He was a good all-around officer,” said Bolton. “He was just a good person, a good Christian man. There are just so much good things to say about him.”
Boutte served with the Picayune Police Department for four years before he left to work for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Flags flying at half-staff in the city of Picayune to honor Boutte, who served as a patrol officer in the city as well as assistant shift supervisor. His loss will be felt for a long time.
“It’s rough on all of us,” Bolton said. “And, it all makes us take a look at things in our life and what could happen.”
It’s been difficult for his fellow officers at the Pearl River County School District’s police department as well. Boutte helped fellow officers Ceasar Jones and Lamar Thompson work athletic events, but, more than that, he was a friend.
“He was the kind of person that you go to,” Jones said. “He was very approachable, very professional and he always had a drive for being there when anyone was in need. He was a great law enforcement officer. His character and convictions all stayed the same from the day he went on duty to the day he went off duty.”
Thompson also worked with Boutte at the Picayune Police Department.
“It’s still hard to take. To believe it’s true,” said Thompson. “It affects us deeply. Because he was also a brother. You know, we lost a family member and a friend.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.