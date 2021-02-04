Patients sent to private vaccine sites have longer wait ahead

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Anita Wilkerson’s doctor strongly recommended she get a COVID-19 vaccine because of her underlying medical condition, ut when the 63-year-old got to the vaccination site, she was turned away.
“Because they said they could not manage any reaction to the vaccination I might have,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson is one of a number of people who fall under the one category that the state health department said will disqualify you from getting the vaccine.
The question is asked on the state’s website.
“Do you have a history of severe allergic reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis), including from any prior injectable medications or vaccines?”
Lemara Mays of St. Martin had the same experience Tuesday.
Neither woman thought their previous health experiences qualified under that question, but when asked a second time at the vaccination site, they were told they couldn’t get the shot there because of the potential health risk.
The state does not provide ambulances at their vaccination sites. A spokesperson said, “Our nurses are on-site and are very trained to deal with vaccine reactions.”
Both women were told they would have to get their shot through one of the private partners that could provide better emergency medical care in case of a severe reaction to the vaccine, but that list changes every week and the supply is limited.
“Nobody on that list has, at least in my area, has any vaccine. They run out almost immediately,” Wilkerson said. “The first thing you ask them is about COVID vaccines, and they say ‘we’re out.’ And they have been repeatedly out.”
This is not a surprise to anyone at the state level.
“I think we all need to understand that supply is not going to meet demand going forward,” said state medical officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs at a press conference on Tuesday.
For the first week of February, 21,000 doses were distributed to 50 partners across the state, explained Gov. Tate Reeves at the same press conference.
That averages 420 doses per location and only five of those locations are in the six southern counties.
Mays said she was told by Singing River Health System that she should call their COVID-19 hotline every day and hope for an appointment slot.
She said she would have preferred to sign a waiver when she was at the vaccination site.
“We all got to go sometime anyway,” Mays said. “And if (the vaccine) helps me stay around longer for my boys and my grandkids, and for myself, for better quality of life than I would have had if I got COVID, I would have signed a waiver.”
Wilkerson has rescheduled with the state.
“So basically, I went to the back of the line as far as getting a COVID vaccine,” she said.
Because the distribution system in Mississippi emphasizes the state-run vaccine sites, those patients who can’t get vaccinated there will have to play a much more difficult game of chance as they try to get an appointment with one of the private providers before their weekly supply runs out.
That is a big frustration for Wilkerson.
“Give us an alternative choice, give us the choice of being able to go private and adequately supply the private sector so that we can be treated early,” she said.
