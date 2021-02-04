Ocean Springs Police Department launches crime reporting app

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Citizens in Ocean Springs now have a new way to report crimes in their neighborhoods.
The Ocean Springs Police Department has partnered with the app developer Relay to launch a phone app for reporting crimes. The app launched on Feb. 1st and the police departments hopes it will help strengthen the relationship between citizens and the department, saying the Relay app can be thought of as a modern-day approach to a neighborhood watch program.
By reporting minor crimes through the app, the city said it provide an alternative to calling dispatch, although they still warn that for emergencies, 911 should still be the number one method of communication.
For non-emergency crimes and suspicious activities, the app can give citizens another way to notify police in real-time. The app also allows citizens to receive direct alerts and updates from police.
When submitting an incident through the app, residents will be able to add notes, pictures, and a location to their report. That information is then immediately relayed to officers in the field and allows the user to monitor progress and be notified when incidents are responded to and resolved.
The Relay app can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or by visiting Relay’s website.
Relay is not designed to replace 911 and emergency situations should still be reported by calling 911 or dispatch at 228-875-2211.
