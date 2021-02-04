Jackson County man found dead in early morning fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are investigating a mobile home fire where a Latimer man was found dead early Thursday morning.
When firefighters and deputies arrived to the scene on Dantzler Road around 2:30 a.m., the home was completely covered with flames, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.
A man’s remains were found inside the trailer, but Deputy Coroner Tyler Armstrong believes that the trailer belonged to the man. As of now, officials haven’t identified the victim.
This story will be updated once more information is available.
