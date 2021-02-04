Jackson Co. child taken to hospital after being hit by car at bus stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car at a bus stop in Vancleave on Thursday morning, said officials.
According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, a school bus was stopped just off Jim Ramsay Road with its yellow lights flashing when a car hit the child. She was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital in good condition, said authorities.
Jackson County School District Superintendent Dr. John Strycker said he is aware of the situation.
New information will be added to this story as we learn more.
