Funeral arrangements set for Lt. Mike Boutte

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday in Bay St. Louis, friends, family, and the community will have an opportunity to say goodbye to Lt. Michael “Mike” Boutte. The Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday while answering a call in the Necaise community.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 from 10:30am until 11:30am at the Bay St. Louis Community Center (301 Blaize Ave.) The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30am. Graveside services set for later in the day will be private.
If you can’t attend in person, but still want to participate, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to live stream Lt. Boutte’s funeral services on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HancockCountySheriff/
If you’d like to sign the online guestbook or share a message or memory with the family, you can do so at the Lockett Williams Mortuary website: https://www.lockettwilliams.com/obituary/michael-boutte
Lt. Boutte’s tragic death has been particularly hard on the Hancock and Pearl River county communities he served, as well as the law enforcement community across South Mississippi and Louisiana. Boutte had 20 years of law enforcement experience as both a deputy and in his military career, and was known for his love of the people he served.
“He was committed to his community, to all the communities he worked in,” Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said of Lt. Boutte. “He was committed to fairness and justice and he was just a professional in every way, whether he was dealing with common criminals or the best people in the community. He treated everyone the same. He was just professional.”
Boutte is the first deputy to die in the line of duty under Adam’s administration as sheriff.
“While we’ll never understand God’s reason for taking Mike from us at this moment, this loss will remain unhealed for quite some time. I hope and pray that family and friends of Mike find comfort in knowing he was truly loved by everyone who worked here,” said the sheriff.
