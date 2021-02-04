Caterer faces big challenge from COVID for Super Bowl Sunday

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Super Bowl this Sunday is not just about a football game, it’s about parties fueled by a lot of food. With COVID-19 protocols suggesting not to have any big gatherings, outside food vendors are facing a big challenge.
In fact, Creole Soul is not willing to put any bets down that they will get that business. Darius Murrah, a.k.a Mr. Creole Soul, has been cooking up a storm in his portable kitchen.
“We’ve just been getting out there, trying to get our name out there, get out food out there,” said Murrah. “While working in the parking lot of the Sunplex Light Industrial Park in Ocean Springs. “Trying to get some of this New Orleans soul food in people’s mouth, you know.”
And he knows how important Super Bowl Sunday is for businesses like his.
“Keep the tradition alive,” Murrah said. “Hey, the Super Bowl must go on, you know. COVID or not, the Super Bowl must go on.”
He remains hopeful Super Bowl catering will pick up while being realistic about the possibilities.
“I hope so, but you can only do what you can do,” said Murrah. “That’s why I run this thing five, six days a week, just to make up for those days. We just try to stay busy and try to put something on the calendar every week. Just to keep us going, you know.”
Right now, he’s looking forward more to what he believes will be a lot of work for Valentine’s Day.
