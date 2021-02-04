Harrison County firefighters battle 2 trailer fires in a matter of hours

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters in Harrison County were busy Wednesday putting out two unrelated fires at trailers in separate areas.
The first call came in around 4 p.m. at a trailer in Saucier. As flames consumed the home, ammunition located inside began exploding as the flames consumed the structure, forcing firefighters to keep their distance. The first responders were finally able to get the fire out after fighting it for more than an hour.
“It was like fireworks going off,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sulliva. “But we’re trained to be aware of and to be safe around it. Luckily in this case, nobody was injured. The initial arriving units were able to get back a little bit and hit the fire with water and not be too close to be in danger from the flames.”
Now, the effort has shifted to cleaning up the ashes and debris left behind.
“This is the kind of fire that we have a lot of mopping up to do,” said Sullivan. “Unfortunately, the gentleman has lost everything that he has. Luckily, he got out alive. That was the primary thing, that he got out safe, but unfortunately he’s lost everything.”
No one was in the home at the time of the blaze.
The second fire happened later Wednesday night around 10 p.m. on Landon Road when a manufactured home went up in flames. That fire is now being investigated as suspicious in nature, said Sullivan, noting that no one was living in the trailer at the time.
According to the fire chief, the single-wide trailer was showing heavy smoke and flames when the first fire engine arrived. The crew made an interior attack on it and were able to hold the fire to one end of the trailer. Despite their efforts, Sullivan said the mobile home received extensive damage.
Authorities are now investigating both fires to determine what exactly caused them.
