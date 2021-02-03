National Guard volunteers suit up to serve during global pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve shown you the hard work our frontline heroes are doing at medical centers and hospitals all over South Mississippi.
Right now, they’re joined on the vaccination frontlines by members of Mississippi’s National Guard. More than 800 National Guard volunteers are teamed with state department of health members at 20 vaccination sites around the state.
“We put on the uniform to first do our federal mission, where we’re called to go overseas, but the National Guard enjoys helping the community,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles.
It’s a mission of mercy where the medics are the infantrymen.
“We sacrifice a lot in the training and our families sacrifice, and sometimes we don’t get a chance to put that training into action,” said Maj. Ben Foland. “It’s an honor and a blessing to get out here and serve the community to make lives better.”
Some of the younger Guard members are not only serving the community, but they’re also paying for school. Some are having school paid for by the military, they’re getting paid to be in the Guard, and some have other jobs.
“They’re volunteers but we’re compensating them and this is a good paycheck for them,” Boyles added.
These National Guard members will be involved with COVID-19 vaccinations at least until this fall. Many also served during several rounds of COVID-19 testing during the last year.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.