Mississippi Aquarium lights up in purple, green and gold for Mardi Gras

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Aquarium is embracing its first Mardi Gras being open by starting new traditions. The aquarium is now lit up in purple, green and gold to mark the carnival season.
Partnering with the Gulf Coast Carnival Association, the aquarium held a lighting ceremony on Tuesday.
GCCA’s 2020 royalty were there for the event, with King D’Iberville John Atherton and Queen Ixolib Abbie Brashier dressed in all of their carnival glory.
They are hopeful that this will turn into an annual event and help remind the public that, despite the pandemic, the spirit of Mardi Gras is still alive and well.
“You know, the spirit of carnival is not dead. It’s not even on hold because many of us are celebrating carnival in our own special way in a safe manner,” said Atherton. “Mardi Gras is a lot about tradition and I think having this lighting ceremony at the aquarium, which hopefully will become a tradition, will just be one of those many traditions that we have in Mardi Gras season that we look forward to.
The sails outside the Aquarium will remained lit up in purple, green and gold through Feb. 17. You can watch the full lighting ceremony on the Mississippi Aquarium’s Facebook page.
