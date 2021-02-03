‘Let the good porches roll’ in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Taking a page from viral photos taken in New Orleans, the City of Ocean Springs is getting creative when it comes to celebrating Mardi Gras this year.
With the parades and events canceled due to the pandemic, Ocean Springs is not able to let the good times roll. However, they will “que le bon porche roule,” which means “let the good porches roll.”
Since floats aren’t able to roll past the houses, the city is encouraging residents and businesses to decorate their homes and storefronts in purple, green and gold instead. Visitors and families will then be able to make their own parade route through the city to enjoy the decorations.
The Krewe of Porches will then compete to see who has the best decorations, with votes being cast by the public in multiple categories. Participating “porches” will be marked on an interactive map for easy navigation. The public will select favorites by voting through social media.
Funds raised through Krewe of Porches will support art scholarships for children through the Walter Anderson Museum of Art and the Friends of Arts, Culture & Education (FACE). Krewe of Porches is a partnership between the Friends of Arts, Culture & Education (FACE), Historic Ocean Springs Association (HOSA), the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Public Art Project of Ocean Springs (PAPOS), and the Walter Anderson Museum of Art.
Residents and businesses can now register to join the Krewe of Porches by filling out the online application. The last day to register is Monday, Feb. 8. A $25 donation per registrant is suggested. Voting by the public will take place Feb. 9-16.
“I read an article about a creative, COVID-friendly way that the Krewe of Red Beans in New Orleans was embracing the lack of parades while also supporting local artists by hiring them to decorate porches,” said Heather Denison, the Ocean Springs resident who came up with the idea. “We’re so fortunate in Ocean Springs that we have strong arts and cultural entities such as WAMA and FACE. I’ve long supported both their scholarship programs and thought we could adapt this idea for Ocean Springs as a fundraiser that would benefit art for area youth while keeping the Mardi Gras spirit alive. Also I’m looking forward to partnering with PAPOS and HOSA whose creative energy and input had been invaluable to our community. I know my family is beyond excited to decorate our porch as a Mardi Gras float, it’s a time to get as creative as we want while hopefully bringing joy and amusement to my neighbors around me.”
“Changes in plans, like those we’ve experienced over the past year, are also opportunities for inventiveness. We’re excited to be a part of this creative adaptation to celebrate the Mardi Gras season with our partners and community,” said Julian Rankin, the director at WAMA.
Cynthia Sutton, Ocean Springs Chamber Director, agrees. “Everyone along the Mississippi Gulf Coast celebrates the Mardi Gras season, so to keep the spirit alive and as a way to help our visitors be aware of and celebrate the season with us, in a friendly, safe way, we are encouraging local businesses to spruce up their storefront porches!” she said.
As Chair of the FACE organization, Elizabeth Feder-Hosey echoed those sentiments, adding that the Krewe of Porches project is an example of how FACE partners with other entities to “encourage creative expression and enrich lives through arts and culture experiences.”
