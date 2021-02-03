‘Let the good porches roll’ in Ocean Springs

“I read an article about a creative, COVID-friendly way that the Krewe of Red Beans in New Orleans was embracing the lack of parades while also supporting local artists by hiring them to decorate porches,” said Heather Denison, the Ocean Springs resident who came up with the idea. “We’re so fortunate in Ocean Springs that we have strong arts and cultural entities such as WAMA and FACE. I’ve long supported both their scholarship programs and thought we could adapt this idea for Ocean Springs as a fundraiser that would benefit art for area youth while keeping the Mardi Gras spirit alive. Also I’m looking forward to partnering with PAPOS and HOSA whose creative energy and input had been invaluable to our community. I know my family is beyond excited to decorate our porch as a Mardi Gras float, it’s a time to get as creative as we want while hopefully bringing joy and amusement to my neighbors around me.”