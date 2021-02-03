Gulfport Museum of History displaying its first Black History exhibit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents will soon be able to see some of their favorite historical Black figures in the Gulfport Museum of History.
Museum directors said that the museum opened in March of 2020 and closed shortly after that, meaning, this is the first year the museum can celebrate Black History Month.
Gulfport Public Information Officer Lashaundra McCarty said that the exhibit was developed through the Gulfport Historical Society.
“I think it’s fantastic. The members of the historical society have made a great effort of including all of the diverse stories across the city, so I’m not surprised they’re uplifting the African American community as well,” McCarty said. “They’re very conscious of lifting up those voices that may not have been heard, and they’re really dedicated to telling the whole story of Gulfport.”
President of Gulfport Historical Society Betty Shaw explained that students are assisting in the Black history display.
“We’re highlighting local people from Gulfport who made a difference both nationally and internationally. The display has been put together in cooperation of Melanie Davis, who is a teacher in the Gulfport school system. What she’s doing now is having her students write essays and interviews of people who know about these people. They’re adding to this. We’re very excited to work with the schools,” Shaw said.
McCarty explained that it’s important to preserve local Black history to show the community the light of the city as well as giving motivation to others.
“I think that it promotes the fact that everyone has value. You don’t necessarily have to be on television or have some big name, to be considered a star and to be considered a value to your community. Everybody has an opportunity to contribute and they’re leaving wonderful legacies,” McCarty said.
Shaw said that the Black history exhibit should be up and running by next week.
The Gulfport Museum of History is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is located in the historic Union Station Depot in downtown Gulfport off 14th Street.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.