Gulfport delays special tax proposal that would pay for improvements

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - When word of a proposed tax increase in Gulfport got out, the reaction was swift and negative
“We’re not going to rush anything on our citizens or our council, particularly when there is a potential tax involved,” Mayor Billy Hewes said during a recess in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The proposal is for a 1% sales tax in the city that would exclude groceries and prescription drugs. The city tried in 2019 to get a special sales tax passed but never made it to the voters. The proposal would first have to be approved by the state legislature, then be approved by 60% of the city’s voters.
“It got pulled today so the council members would fully understand why we’re doing it, but more importantly, what projects would be impacted or recommended,” Hewes said.
Hewes said the city is suffering growing pains and that is being felt along the I-10 corridor between Highway 605 and Canal Road. Two major projects have already received federal funding and the city needs money from the tax to pay for their part.
“The build grant, which is for $20 million and is going to require a $12 million match. The levee at Forest Heights, that’s a $15 million project that’s going require about a $6-$7 million match,” Hewes said.
The build grant encompasses multiple projects that would relieve congestion on both sides of I-10 by allowing traffic to cross from the Creosote Road/Outlet Mall area to recent developments along Landon Road and tie into the Gulfport Sportsplex. Other projects would include widening Three Rivers Road south of Dedeaux Road and completing the Dedeaux Road widening project. A more complete list can be found in a message posted on Facebook by the mayor Tuesday morning.
“So we just want to see if the citizens of our area are willing to help us accelerate those plans,” Hewes said. “They’re going to happen, but it just may be a while as revenues come in. If we had this measure it would really just speed up the entire process of getting them fixed.”
The City Council must pass the proposal and get it to the state legislature before March 19.
