Fallen deputy escorted from Louisiana back home by fellow law enforcement officers

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of law enforcement officers from South Mississippi and Louisiana filled Highway 90 in Hancock County. A procession escorted Lt. Michael Boutte from Louisiana back home to Bay St. Louis after he was shot and killed on Monday.
As he made his way through the county, those who worked with Boutte stood outside of the sheriff’s department to pay their respect.
”I would wave at him and say hi to him and he say hi to me back,” said Jery West who worked at the Hancock County Public Safety Complex. “He spoke to me in the parking lot while picking up trash and said you’re doing a good job and I say I thank you very much. He’s going to be missed.”
Once the trail of officers made it from the Louisiana state line to Edmond Fahey Funeral Home located in Bay St. Louis, there were even more officers there remembering fallen deputy Boutte.
“We have a good community,” said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux. “We’ve seen a lot of support from law enforcement over the recent times. I know nationwide there’s been some troubling times and it’s difficult. It’s difficult to see the troubling times in the nation and to go out there and serve your community to the best you can. We do it, we do it every day.”
Officers said when there’s a tragedy like this, it feels good to know the community and line of duty come together in support.
“Supporting each other through difficult times that’s what makes it all possible,” Ponthieux said. “Being a law enforcement officer, it’s a lot of stress on you and a lot of stress on your family. It’s really special when we see the community come out and support us like this it really makes us feel good.”
Many describe Boutte as a good officer whose main focus was the community. Those who crossed paths with Boutte said the community has not only lost a deputy but also a friend.
