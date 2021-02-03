Curfew for minors in Moss Point extended once again

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A curfew put in place last month for minors in Moss Point has been extended once again.
The rule states that anyone under the age of 18 cannot be out between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are traveling to and from work, coming home from a school event, or are with a parent or legal guardian.
Mayor Mario King told WLOX on Tuesday that he is working to make the curfew a permanent rule in the city on school nights, with a later curfew being discussed for weekends.
The board of alderman met on Tuesday but tabled the discussion to be voted on at next week’s meeting.
The mayor issued the emergency order for a curfew last month after multiple incidents of violence in the city.
This latest move comes after an attempted home invasion on Jan. 24 left a 20-year-old dead and a homeowner injured. Just days before that on Jan. 19 , a 15-year-old was charged with capital murder after allegedly robbing and shooting a 19-year-old. On New Year’s Eve, a 22-year-old was also killed during a robbery.
The city has been holding public forums for parents, teenagers, and community leaders to discuss ways to reduce the violence in the city.
