Cold morning. Cool afternoon. Better rain chances tomorrow night.

It’s cold again this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Today brings plentiful sunshine with highs ranging from the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight lows ranging from the mid 40s on the coast to the upper 30s inland. Thursday will be cloudier and milder weather with highs in the upper 60s. Higher rain chances for Thursday night and Friday as a cool front moves in. The front stalls nearby Saturday so we can’t rule out a few showers then as well. A stronger front moves in on Sunday with better rain chances. Then, a push of cooler air arrives Sunday night into next week.