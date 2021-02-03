Bill seeks possible jail time for pecan theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A proposed bill seeks harsher penalties for stealing pecans in Mississippi, which could possibly include jail time.
It’s part of House Bill 284, written by 12 state representatives with the intent to curb the theft of pecans during harvest season.
The bill specifies that any pecans that fall from a tree on private property, even if the pecans fall onto a public road or right-of-way, are the property of the tree’s owner.
Picking up these pecans would be deemed unlawful, as well as picking any off of the tree’s branches, unless given permission by the owner.
This would only be the law during harvesting season, which is specified as September 1 to January 31.
Any pecans found in a public area when not in harvesting season would be deemed abandoned by the owner.
The penalty for stealing pecans during harvesting season would be subject to petty or even grand larceny.
According to FindLaw.com, the maximum penalty for grand larceny in Mississippi is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The bill also states the offender may be required to pay restitution for any missing pecans.
If passed, this bill will take effect July 1, 2021.
