Two suspects wanted in theft of RV camper in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are asking for help to identify two people accused of stealing a camper trailer from a business on Highway 90 last week.
The 2014 Shasta camper was parked outside Merchants and Marine Bank on Jan. 29 when two men hooked it up to a truck and took off, said police.
Police say the truck is believed to be a black GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado with black and chrome wheels. It was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 90 pulling the camper.
The driver was seen on surveillance footage wearing blue jeans, a tan shirt with a design and logo on the back, black shoes and a hat. The passenger was seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and a hat, said police.
Anyone who has information about the suspects pictured or the camper is asked to contact Gautier Police at 228-497-2486.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.