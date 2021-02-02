Tuesday’s Forecast

Okay, campers, rise and shine. And don’t forget your coat, hat, and gloves because it’s cold out there today! We had 40s yesterday but this time it’s 30s. At least we won’t be reliving the same windy day again from yesterday. Expect a gentle breeze from the north at 8 to 12 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s. That feeling of déjà vu comes back tonight when we’ll see another cold round of 30s late overnight into early Wednesday. So protect people pets and plants again. It seems like it’s cold out there every day. Thankfully, Thursday finally brings milder weather with highs closer to 70 degrees. Still looks like we’ll see higher rain chances starting Thursday night and continuing into parts of Friday and Saturday. Another push of cooler air arrives Sunday night into next week.