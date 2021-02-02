Slain deputy’s body escorted from Louisiana back to Mississippi

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County deputy who was killed Monday while responding to a call is being brought back to Mississippi.
Law enforcement officers met Tuesday morning at the New Orleans hospital where Lt. Michael Boutte was taken to escort his body back to Mississippi.
The procession left the hospital just after 9 a.m., with Louisiana State Police escorting Lt. Boutte to the state line, where Hancock County deputies waited to continue the journey home.
Lt. Boutte was killed Monday while responding to a domestic call on Caesar Necaise Road in the Necaise community.
Boutte served in law enforcement for eight years after serving in the U.S. Air Force. He is being remembered across South Mississippi and the state as a fearless leader to his peers and advocate for his community.
WLOX will have live coverage of the procession from Louisiana to Mississippi during its Midday show.
Law enforcement officials will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch that live on WLOX.com and the WLOX News Now app.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.