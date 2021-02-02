Roof repair crews still hyper-busy since Hurricane Zeta

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta brought a ton of problems to South Mississippi when it ripped through the area a little more than three months ago.
Since then, David Thronton and his 3 Thronton Construction crew have been boots on the ground and on the roofs of houses all over South Mississippi.
“We’ve been wide open. We’ve done 38 roofs since the storm,” Thornton said. “We did a bunch of roofs after Katrina and a lot of people were rebuilding homes after Katrina, but now there’s so many damaged roofs and so many roofers.”
This means there are more opportunities for work, but that goes along with higher demand for construction supplies.
“We’ve done four metal roofs, and we waited six weeks for the material. Shingle roofs, the materials, they’re not that bad,” Thornton added.
He said what is bad is the fact that there are some shady work crews out there making it tough for Coast residents to figure out who to trust to get the job done.
“You have to before on who you choose. Definitely do a bonding contract, you know. Do your research. Check Facebook Pages, you’ll see good reviews, you’ll see people that do good work so definitely do your homework before you hire somebody to just jump on it, you know,” Thornton said.
Since many customers are anxious to get the work done fast, Thornton has another piece of advice.
“Don’t just settle for anything,” he added.
