Ocean Springs senior living facility fighting COVID with shots and swords

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The partnership created to roll COVID-19 vaccines out to nursing homes is on schedule in Mississippi.
CVS Health is sending teams out to vaccinate residents and staff at 211 long-term care facilities across the state.
At The Gardens senior living home in Ocean Springs, they decided to make things a little more fun than just getting a shot in the arm by having staff dress as ninjas battling the facility’s general manager dressed as a giant coronavirus.
“This is what we do every single day, especially for the last 11 months,” said Jody Stoddard, general manager of The Gardens. “We have been dealing with this terrible virus, trying to help our residents get through day-to-day. They are secluded, having to stay more in their rooms. "
Residents relished the idea of taking an inflatable sword to Stoddard in her costume.
“I’ve been wanting to do this forever,” said Val Hoyt, 75. “I’m battling COVID.”
While the staff did what they could to make getting a shot entertaining, both they and the residents know this is serious business.
“I think it’s horrible that we’ve lost so many of our people,” said Clarence Whitley, 91. “And I’m thankful for the scientists who developed the vaccine for us, hopefully keeping us from getting the virus.”
Across the state, there have been 109 deaths from COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Only nine residents at The Gardens have contracted the virus, but there has been one death.
While there has been some hesitation, all the residents planned to get vaccinated Monday.
“They were ready for today like you wouldn’t believe. I had them lined out here an hour before it was even time to give the shots, they are so excited,” said resident care director Rebecca McGallagher.
“I’m glad that it’s here,” Hoyt said. “I mean it’s time for it to go away.”
A spokesman for CVS Health said they have finished administering the first doses for all 103 skilled-nursing facilities in the state with second doses nearly 40% complete. They began giving vaccines at 108 assisted-living and other long-term care facilities on Jan. 11. They will have received their first vaccine by the end of next week.
Residents and staff at The Gardens will receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 22.
