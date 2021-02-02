Masks no longer optional while traveling on public transportation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wearing a mask on public transportation is no longer optional nationwide. The CDC announced this order late Friday following President Joe Biden’s executive order promoting COVID-19 safety during travel.
This mandate will be in place for all public transportation such as buses, planes, boats and subways.
Gulfport-Biloxi International and Coast Transit Authority both said this mask mandate will not change standard procedures for what was already in place.
“Our airport here has had a mask mandate which has been under the governor’s executive order,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Executive Director Clay Williams. “This is just a consistent standard across the U.S. Airlines have had this enforcement mechanism since May.”
“We were already doing all of those things to provide a clean and safe service,” said Kevin Coggin, CTA executive director.
Some travelers said they were ok when wearing a mask was a choice but feel no one should be forced to wear one.
“It’s been millions of other viruses and diseases that been out, and we didn’t have to wear a mask,” said Tee traveling from St. Louis, Illinois. “We wearing a mask to keep from spreading germs. If we knew how to not spread germs and people was washing they hands in the first place, we wouldn’t have to worry about it.”
For many, the mask mandate isn’t anything new when traveling. One man traveling from Thailand said things are more strict there, so he was on board with the United States enforcing the safety measure instead of encouraging it.
“For the quarantine, I need to stay home for two weeks, and they call twice a day to make sure you not going away,” said C.S. Chin.
Chin said if quarantine is violated in Thailand it’s a $30,000 fine. So what’s the worst-case scenario at the airport if one refuses to wear a mask?
“If someone doesn’t have a mask under this new federal directory they can be denied boarding of an airplane and they can also potentially be asked to leave,” Williams said.
The public transportation mask mandate goes into effect Monday at 11 p.m. central time.
