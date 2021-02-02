Local Black pastors receive COVID-19 vaccine as a way of leading by example

“So many of our people, when I say our people, the Black community, have a misconception concerning the vaccine,” explained Dr. L.T. Mabry, President of the General Progressive Baptist State Convention, Inc. “I think a lot of that has to do with things that of happened in the past. I even hear some people saying that you can catch syphilis which of course we know is coming from the fact of the Tuskegee Experiment.”