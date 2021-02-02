‘He was good, he was selfless’: Mother of 16-year-old killed in Pascagoula opens up about her loss

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Travis Reddix Jr. wanted to be a doctor or have some other job in the medical field much like his mother, who is a registered nurse.
But he will never be able to fulfill his dreams because his life was taken last month. The 16-year-old was shot on Jan. 3.
His mother - Keisha Horsley - is now mourning the loss her baby. She saysTravis was like most other teenagers. He loved sports and hanging out with his friends. He had goals and was preparing for his future.
”He was a good child,” she said. ”TJ was always happy, always full of life. He loved people.”
Travis - known to those who knew him as TJ - wanted to follow in his mother’s footsteps. Keisha is a nurse who has spent the majority of the last year working in the midst of the pandemic. TJ wanted to do something similar.
”He wanted to be a doctor,” said Keisha. “When he died, I went into his room and saw so many different papers from so many different programs and colleges. He was going to do something in the health field but someone took him away. They took him away. He was going to be something in life.”
TJ - who was named after his father - had plans to have a family one day, telling his mom that he even planned to name his son Travis Reddix III to carry on the family name. Now, he will not get that chance.
It’s left Keisha with palpable grief, a nightmare she can’t escape from, as she questions why the light of her life had to be taken away in such a senseless manner.
”I had a good child. He was good. He was selfless. He would give anybody anything,” she said through tears. “That’s why I don’t understand how they killed him and robbed him. I don’t know. I don’t know.”
It’s a question that local leaders and law enforcement in Jackson County are also asking as they work multiple homicides that have occurred in the last month, all involving young men.
Reddix’s death was one of a slew in the Jackson County area related to guns or youth crime.
In addition to Travis’ death, at least four other families are mourning after guns took their teenagers away, as well.
No arrests have been made yet in Travis’ murder but authorities are offering a reward for any information that can lead to a suspect being charged. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
