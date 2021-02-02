City of New Orleans warning tourists and locals that Mardi Gras ‘will be different this year’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -City of New Orleans officials are warning tourists that Mardi Gras will be different this year.
City spokesman Beau Tidwell says the police department is currently working up a plan to try and control crowds in the French Quarter, but it is not finished yet.
“Mardi Gras is different this year. It’s unsafe for any large gatherings especially with a new variance around,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell was asked specifically if there might be limits on to-go drinks in the French Quarter or possible street closures. He said all options are on the table.
Over the weekend large crowds gathered on Bourbon Street causing health experts to warn of possible super spreader events.
