Ole Miss falls to Georgia for second time

ATHENS, Ga. (WLOX) -Rebels looking to avenge a loss to the Bulldogs from a few weeks ago but some problems the Rebels faced earlier in the season reared their ugly heads again in a 71-61 loss in Athens, dropping their second game in a row.
Rebels only shot two of 13 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 16 times which lead to 22 points from the Bulldogs.
Head Coach Kermit Davis says there are things to learn from the loss and he’s proud of the rebounding effort from his team.
”We couldn’t get our guys back in and make any kind of physical plays with the ball in their hands,” said Davis. “So, give Georgia a bunch of credit. We gave up too much field goal percentage on the road, did a good job on the boards, 16 turnovers were not very good. But points in the paint were fine, second-chance points we competed but I thought their guards were a little too good for us today.”
Ole Miss takes on Tennessee on Tuesday.
