MSDH holds COVID-19 testing at Buddhist Temple in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - State health officials are working to serve minority communities amid this health crisis. Some data shows there’s disparities in COVID-19 testing and vaccination in minority groups.
In response to this, the state health department set up a coronavirus testing site at the Vietnamese Buddhist Temple in Biloxi. Translators were on hand to offer assistance with any language barriers as folks drove up to get tested.
Organizers said they feel it’s their duty to give this important medical service to people who might not be able to get it otherwise.
“I feel like I care for people in my community who do not have access to services,” said Coi Nguyen, outreach coordinator from the Mississippi Department of Health. “I am so glad I’m in a position to help out.”
The department of health said it hopes to hold a virtual town hall for all Vietnamese-speakers in the state and offer more out-reach events to these communities.
