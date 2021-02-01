Monday’s Forecast

It’s a new day. It’s a new week. It’s a new month. And we’re feeling... cold! Temperatures in the 40s and wind chill in the 30s thanks to a fresh breeze from the north-northwest to start the day. And even this afternoon the high temperatures may only reach the 50s and our wind chill could stay as chilly as the 40s. So, plan to stay bundled up for much of the day. Starting off even colder than yesterday morning with temperatures as cold as the lower 30s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Then, tonight’s winds will relax to a gentle breeze from the north with cold overnight temperatures in the lower 30s. But, even with a light wind, it could still feel slightly colder. Expect chilly weather to linger through midweek while high pressure keeps our pattern dry through Wednesday. Then, milder for Thursday. And we’ll see higher rain chances starting Thursday night and continuing Friday and Saturday. Another push of cooler air arrives Sunday.