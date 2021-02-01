Mississippi State handles visiting Iowa State Cyclones

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State taking on Iowa State as part of the SEC Big 12 challenge, and for the Bulldogs, it wasn’t too much of a challenge at all.
Mississippi State led early and often as they cruised to a 95-56 win over a short-handed Cyclones team.
Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart, the dynamic duo for the Bulldogs, finished with 20 points for Molinar and 17 for Stewart.
MSU forced turnovers and outscored Iowa State 34 to 8 in that category.
They also didn’t turn the ball over much themselves which head coach Ben Howland was happy to see as well as the play of Deivon Smith.
”It was a big factor, it was great. I was especially excited about Deivon,” said Howland. “He was jump-stopping, hitting the lanes, slowing down, kicking it out, all the things we’re trying to teach and preach. I think he had a consummate game today, really scored well in transition. When he’s in there our transition offense is at its best.”
Bulldogs travel up to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
