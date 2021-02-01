LSU drops heartbreaker to #10 Texas Tech

BATON ROUGE, La. (WLOX) - Saturday was a battle to the end for the Tigers, playing out of conference in the SEC Big 12 Challenge.
A heartbreaking loss for LSU as the Red Raiders ended the game on a 12-0 run in the final sixty seconds to win 76-71.
For the Tigers, Javontae Smart tied a career-high with 29 points, but they just couldn’t finish it out in the last few seconds.
Head coach Will Wade says his team had a big opportunity to beat a top ten team and feels they did enough to win the game but just couldn’t execute down the stretch.
“Obviously a very disappointing loss. I thought that we played extremely hard. We just didn’t have some poise and some discipline that we needed in some key stretches, especially in the last minute or so,” said Wade. “This is as disappointed as I’ve been all year. I thought we played well enough to win against a very good ball club. We couldn’t close it out. Very, very disappointing.”
Darius Days also went down with an injury in the second half and Coach Wade says he’ll be out at least a few weeks. LSU takes on Alabama in Tuscaloosa Wednesday.
