Jack O’Neill Memorial Junior Golf Tournament wraps up

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) -Sunday afternoon was a beautiful day to hit the links for kids of all ages as the Jack O’Neill Memorial junior golf tournament wrapped up.
This was the inaugural Junior tournament over at the Diamondhead Pine Course. More than 40 Boys and girls junior golfers aged 12 to 18 got the chance to compete and show off their skills.
The tournament was split over two days for 36 holes and also featured some of the top junior golfers from the southeast.
Event organizers say the chance for young golfers to continue to better their game is everything Jack O’Neill would have wanted to see.
“That’s what Jack was all about he loved teaching the kids particularly, although he did adult golf lessons as well, but he really had a passion for juniors and kids learning the game of golf,” said Jack O’Neill Memorial Charity Vice-President Ron Layel. “Not just the athletic part but the ethics and the whole scenario around golf. He was very much a fan of that himself and wanted to get kids involved.”
Organizers say they plan to have another tournament around this time next year.
