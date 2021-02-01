IMMS director concerned about potenital nearby development

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A local developer wants to put in a mixed-use facility on the Industrial Seaway in Gulfport just west of the Institue for Marine Mammal Studies. IMMS Director Moby Solangi has some concerns about that.
First, he said if it is a mixed-use development, he hopes it will be a prudent investment for the area. The other issue is the road into the IMMS called Dolphin Lane. Nobody seems to know who really owns it, and if it’s developed, who’s going to maintain it.
“Under his lease, Moby is responsible for the maintenance and the upkeep of that road and has been,” said Bill Lavers, executive director of the Harrison County Development Commission. “So, I’m not saying we’ll pay for the road, the supervisors will pay for it, or he will. What I’m saying is we’re putting the legal means in place that the road could be widened.”
Supervisors said the technicalities about Dolphin Lane and its future need to be figured out.
“We would like that to be part of the deal where that road is expanded, access to our property is not impeded, and there are a lot of other technical issues that need to be before this sale is granted,” Solangi said.
Jacque Pucheu is the developer that wants the project on the Seaway.
The issue was tabled at Monday’s meeting until more information can be gathered.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.