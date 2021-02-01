Gulfport shoppers should expect a sales tax increase coming soon

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport is planning to increase sales tax to all items except for groceries. The sales tax increase will be by 1%.
The money is going towards infrastructural projects such as, repairing roads, adding new parks to the northern part of the city and funding the Forest Heights levee project to help reduce flooding.
Gulfport City Councilman, R. Lee Flowers, said that by improving the roads it will be more safe for travel, as well as bringing in more businesses.
“When businesses come, they are looking many times for quality of life issues. If you have a street that needs paving, they don’t want to be on it,” said Flowers. “If you have a street that needs to be widen, they don’t want to be on it. If you have a street that you can’t keep that trash off of, they don’t want to be on it. That’s what businesses are looking for.”
Flowers explained that increasing taxes was the solution because the city needed more money to fund the project.
“We got $15 million, roughly, from the federal government to assist on that. However, that is only, and I don’t want to make light of it at all, but that’s only 65 percent of the project,” said Flowers. “The only 35% has to come from the city. In order to fund the remainder of the project, that much needed project, we would have to come up with some cash eventually.”
