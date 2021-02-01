Faithfully Yours Learning Center opens new location in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Cutting the ribbon on Faithfully Yours Learning Center in Pascagoula is a moment that owner Sarah York has passionately been pursuing since starting the learning center 20 years ago.
“It’s surreal. I’m excited. I’m anxious. I’m looking forward to first thing Monday morning, at 5 a.m. opening those doors for those little faces,” said York. “Just giving them a sense of normalcy during COVID. I’m just ready to love on those babies.”
Doors officially open to children Monday morning at 5 a.m. Faithfully Yours Learning Center Gautier Director, Kenyetter Johnson said the Pascagoula learning center offers extended hours to help parents who may work longer shifts, Faithfully Yours Learning Center remains open until 7p.m
“You may have like doctors, nurses, shipyard workers, that have these extended hours and it’s like, where can I find childcare,” said Johnson. “Faithfully Yours is where you can bring your babies and feel okay that you can go to work at five o’clock and come back and get your babies and they’ll be safe and loved on.”
Having the opportunity to help even more children with childhood development is what York looks forward to most about opening a second learning center.
“We love children. We absolutely love children,” said York. “Especially during these times we just want to make sure we that we’re giving them a healthy, safe, learning environment.”
Faithfully Yours Learning Center accepts children from six-weeks old to 12-years-old.
