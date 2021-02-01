Driver dies after crash in Jackson County’s Fontainebleau community

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a crash in the Fontainebleau community of Jackson County on Sunday.
The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Biddix Evans Road, which is near the St. Andrews and South Pointe subdivisions.
Authorities say 21-year-old Mario Alanis Jr. of Ocean Springs was killed. Alanis lost control of the vehicle while going around around a curve, causing the car to go down an embankment and hit a tree, said Sheriff Mike Ezell. The car then flipped and rolled upside down. Alanis was wearing a seatbelt at the time, said the sheriff.
Alanis was the only person in the vehicle at the time and no other vehicles were involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
