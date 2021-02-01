COVID variants making vaccine decisions harder for some

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - All the issues in and around COVID-19 vaccinations can be a lot to digest, and even if the science is clear in its direction, a lot of people aren’t.
Some don’t want it and some want to wait-and-see, and now the question of COVID variants has made choices even more difficult.
Christy Armand’s in-laws are about to get their second COVID-19 shot, but even with the proven efficacy, the Louisiana resident said it’s not for her.
“That’s a huge question mark for me,” said Armand. “And it’s why I’m not getting the vaccine. I think for them, it gives them the peace of mind that they need to get out and become a living part of society again. But whether it will actually work or not, that kind of scares me.”
Armand experienced COVID-19 up close and personal, but the virus mutations make her doubt anything will be effective against it.
“There are so many variants out there,” said Armand. “There’s so many different strains of COVID. I had one strain where I had almost no symptoms. My mother had another strain. She died.”
Her approach is this.
“I kind of feel it’s like the flu,” said Armand. “If you’re in a high-risk group, I think you should probably take the shot just to protect yourself. But, I think if you are in a low-risk group, like the flu, you’ll get and you’ll get over it.”
Pauline Reed of Hattiesburg is serious about protecting herself from the virus.
“Yes. Yes,” said Reed, “Gotta keep your hands clean, everything sanitized.”
But the vaccine is another story.
“Right now, I wouldn’t take it because I want to know what effects it has on everyone else,” Reed said. “After that, if it’s good, I will probably take it then.”
While Jessika Steele Van of Gulfport is worried about the variant forms popping up, she remains positive the vaccine can work.
“Everybody wants to get back to a real life and none of this mask wearing and social distancing and not being able to gather with family and friends and travel,” said Van. “So, I hope that it works.”
Mark Richards of Tennessee is willing and eligible age wise to get the vaccine, but he puts others ahead of himself.
“It’s not widely available yet,” said Richards. “I think there are other people who are more at risk than myself. So, I just protect myself in other ways.”
And he thinks the vaccine will change as the mutations grow.
To make an appointment, read the instructions and follow the steps closely on covidvaccine.umc.edu.
