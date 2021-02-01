Community gathers in front of hospital to pray for those fighting COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Across Mississippi, people gathered outside hospitals on Sunday to offer prayers for healthcare workers and the patients they are caring for.
At Singing River Health System’s Pascagoula hospital, the congregation took turns reading scripture and singing hymns, praying for healthcare workers, patients. and the families affected by COVID-19.
Moss Point resident Rosa Dorsey says she could feel the love from everyone praying alongside her today.
“As we sat here, people began to come and get out of their cars and the excitement of coming together was in the atmosphere that unity is taking place,” said Moss Point resident Rosa Dorsey.
The prayer movement against COVID-19 is organized by Healing Mississippi. The group spread the word mostly through social media, encouraging people to social distance and wear masks.
“We gather for sports. Let’s distance together and pray,” reads a post on the page.
In Jackson, the group said over 200 people gathered outside University of Mississippi Medical Center to raise their hands in prayer.
