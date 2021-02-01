Clear and cold tonight.

It was a cold and windy afternoon. The wind will relax to 5-15 MPH tonight, and temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Many inland areas will reach freezing. The sky will remain clear.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll drop down near freezing again by Wednesday morning with lows in the low 30s. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs near 60. Thursday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
A cold front moving in will bring scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. A surge of cool air is expected by Sunday and Monday, dropping high temps in the low to mid 50s.
