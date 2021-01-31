Some businesses staying afloat during pandemic through Paycheck Protection Program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many small business owners are fighting to keep their shops afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last summer, businesses that met the requirements received money to help through the Paycheck Protection Program. On Jan. 11, the Small Business Association opened applications for the second draw of PPP loans.
“We had to shut down for a couple weeks when it first started out, and with the PPP, it really helped,” said Sonzie McInnis, owner of McInnis’S 12 Bone BBQ.
It’s a similar story for many small businesses as they continue to fight through the pandemic with the goal to come out on top. This loan helps with a variety of things like payroll but overall helps to keep small businesses up and running.
“We opened originally back 2015 in a trailer on the corner,” McInnis said.
McInnis eventually moved her restaurant into a larger building just this month, but still needed support to cover all expenses. McInnis said the loan helped a lot, but she also owes a thank you to her community.
“They help me out a lot coming to support me,” McInnis said. “You know if they didn’t come here I’d be looking for other ways so I need all the support to come here. So I have a good support team because they come and get their food here and they could go other places.”
Resources like the Paycheck Protection Program has given McInnis stability to stay open and get things her business needs.
“Such as a bigger ice machine and a few more tables and chairs,”she said.
The second draw of this loan will allow her to also hire more employees.
According to the SBA, if a borrower applied and received the first round of PPP, it’s a high possibility the borrower will be eligible for the second draw.
The business must have 300 or fewer employees. The borrower must also be able to demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between 2019 and 2020.
You can apply for the second draw of PPP until March 31.
