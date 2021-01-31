Salvation Army holds ‘Share the Warmth’ coat drive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Those needing some help staying warm this winter got a helping hand today in the form of a free coat or jacket.
The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center received around one thousand coats for its “Share the Warmth” coat drive. Helping with this big giveaway, “Edgewater Cleaners” washed the garments before the Salvation Army gave them away.
There was no limit on the number of jackets a family could take, thanks to the abundance of donations from the community.
“Now we don’t have a limit set because we really want to get these coats out to the community any way that we can because if someone needs more than one then we’re more than happy to give them more than one.” said Jillian Rodriguez, Salvation Army public relations marketing director.
The Kroc Center told us the coats that didn’t get taken today may be given away in another event in the near future.
