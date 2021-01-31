Runners kick off busy running week in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a weekend full of running in Biloxi and it all kicked off with the 6th annual Casino Bridge run.
Runners started along highway 90 near Margaritaville and ran up the bridge toward Ocean Springs. While on the the other hand, 10K runners ran all the way to the other side of the bridge and 5K runners just went halfway.
Some people chose to participate for the challenge or the fun, but one veteran wanted to honor fellow service men and women.
“I come to carry the flag,” said veteran Howard E, Harper Jr. “I am part of a group called Flags to the End. It’s a group of military veterans, police officers and we carry flags to all the races.”
Runners will lace up their shoes once more tomorrow morning for the Harley Half Marathon along the Mississippi Coast.
