No Ocean Springs parade? No problem for those seeking entertainment

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Ocean Springs was supposed to be jammed with Carnival revelers Saturday afternoon. However, due to the pandemic, Ocean Springs Elks parade - along with all the others in South Mississippi was shut down.
But, in this case, “no parade” meant “yes party.”
The Montoya Project and the folks at The Pelican Bar didn’t need a parade to enjoy a show.
“Well, you see some impact,” said resident James Beauchamp. “But there’s a lot of resilient people down here on the Gulf Coast. There’s a lot of businesses that will not give up. That’s the Ocean Springs and the Mississippi Gulf Coast I remember, all my life, is people will not give up and they’ll find a way for people to come out and enjoy and have a great time no matter what happens.”
Jeremy Dryman and family are paradegoers but they still were on the hunt for fun.
“Absolutely, and that’s what we chased down,” said Dryman. “We were looking for live music. We were looking for entertainment. Looking for a way to get out of the house and spend time together as a family. And we made that happen today.”
Henry English agreed that Ocean Springs has more than enough to offer beyond just a parade.
“Even though we’re not having our Mardi Gras parades, we do have plenty of events locally,” said English. “There are plenty of things for people to get out to do and still enjoy and support their local businesses.”
Across the street, Tri-Hard Sports uses the parade more for marketing.
“We always have a blast,” said owner Duncan Perkins. “Always have a party. Try to say thank you to all the customers that come around year-round and we always have a great time. Too bad we can’t have one this year, but hopefully it will keep everybody safe.”
This would have been the first Mardi Gras parade for the Ocean Springs Daquiri Company, and co-owner Rachelle Bourg had decorations set and a new punch prepared.
“Of course, we’re a little disappointed that we weren’t able to have it on today,” said Bourg. “We do look forward. We have another art fest coming up. And we always have next year.”
Resident Savannah Capobianco knows how important the parade is for the businesses.
“They definitely needed the customers and they support,” said Capobianco. “But, I mean, they still have a lot of people out here wanting to celebrate.”
