Moss Point community members come together as they bring awareness to gun violence

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents said that the violence is getting out of hand, and they want to do something about it. City officials, community members, and the mothers who lost loved ones that passed were at the event to support the cause.
So far, there’s been three shooting deaths since New Years. Due to the recent violence, the city placed a local civil emergency order which requires those under the age of 18 to have curfew from 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Sharnikki Forrest lost her son Yadel Forrest in August 2020 and she said that her community has gotten worse over the years from when she was growing up.
“It hurts to see my community go sown like this. I grew up here, like I said, we had things that happened when I was coming up, but this is getting out of hand,” said Forrest. “We need to take a stand. We need watch our community. We need eyes on our community. If they have to bring in the National Guard then bring them in, I’m down for anything.”
Organizers encouraged everyone in the community to step up and help curve the violence.
“It doesn’t matter what organization you’re in or whatever idea you have, let’s put them together,” said Shemesia McCloud. “That’s what this walk is about we need together as one.”
Community members want the youth to know that they have a bright future ahead and resorting to violence isn’t the way to go.
“We need to come together as a community,” said Sharon Nettles. “We need to support them, get them off the streets, get them doing more. There’s still hope, they have a future, and we love them. They need to know that somebody has there back. If someone doesn’t have that structure at home, we can be that structure.”
The organizers said that there will be more gun violence awareness marches in the future.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.