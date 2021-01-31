Caught on video: Memphis woman pummeling would be carjacker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 54-year-old woman got the best of her would-be carjacker.
She punched and pulled him out of her car and the whole thing was caught on video.
“He could have drug me. He could have run over me. So many things could have happened. He could have shot me. So many things could have happened that night,” said Benita Early.
Early was at a gas pump at Sam’s Club on Winchester a week ago getting gas around 7 p.m.
She said it was very busy so she sat in her car while the gas pumped.
Surveillance video captured what happened next.
As she got out to remove the nozzle, the suspect stopped down and got into her car.
He slid over to the driver’s side and that is when early jumped into action.
“I grabbed him and I hit him in the head. He started kind of trying to dodge me. He had long dreads so I took my left hand and I grabbed the dreads.”
The video shows how quickly it happened.
Early said she ran off as a woman in a white Mercedes yelled for him to get in, the same car Early had seen pull up just before she started pumping her gas.
Early said she was hemmed in by her open car door and the nozzle still in her gas tank.
The suspect had her car in reverse.
Her only injury was a sprained hand from the beating she gave the suspect.
Early said she wasn’t afraid because she was robbed several years ago and was injured in the crime.
“I was just trying to stop him. I wasn’t thinking. I wasn’t trying to hurt him. I just wanted him to leave me alone.”
Benita is considering a lawsuit against Sam’s club for what she believes was a lack of security.
Her attorney Art Horne said the crimes in the Winchester corridor should have been a red flag for Sam’s Club.
“They should be put in notice, they need to provide adequate security for their patrons,” he said.
Art Horne said Early has a year to decide if she wants to file the lawsuit.
If you know who the man in the video is call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
