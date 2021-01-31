All aboard the Pinta for an educational lesson

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pinta has finally docked and folks were lined up at the Biloxi Schooner Pier eager to purchase their tickets and board the ship.
It wasn’t only an enjoyable day for the family, but it was a great way to get an educational lesson while at it.
People young and old visited the Biloxi Schooner Pier Saturday eager to step on board the Pinta. It’s a replica of one of the ships used by Christopher Columbus to discover the New World.
Now people of all ages are eager to go on the ship learn the history and see what it was like in the 1400s.
The Pinta, a caravel type ship known for its speed and maneuverability during the 15th century, was part of Columbus’ fleet currently and is currently docked at the Biloxi Schooner Pier. A replica of the original, the arrival of the Pinta brings in many historical enthusiasts eager to see what is essentially a floating museum.
“It’s just cool to find out everything about Columbus. You know in school they say in 1492, sailed the ocean blue, and that was it. It’s just an eye-opening experience because you kinda see what they went through,” said visitor Brian Winters.
To say that people were excited was an understatement.
“This place is awesome! I like this sword! Oh my God!” said two children as they explored the ship.
With that excitement came educational lessons that were fun for everyone.
“I thought it would be really cool because they made it by hand, and my sister has been learning about it in class,” said visitor Lauren Fruge. “To make this ship in honor of it is just really cool.”
When asked if this educational experience was worth the ticket price customers quickly agreed.
“Definitely do, it’s a really cool experience,” Fruge said.
“Like it’s just a really informative time. It’s definitely worth it,” Winters added.
The Pinta will remain docked in Biloxi until Feb. 16.
