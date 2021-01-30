Tourists react to the CDC’s new recommendation to not travel during this time

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some spring breakers may have to put their travel plans on hold after the Centers for Disease Control released a recommendation that people avoid travel at this time to decrease the number in COVID-19 cases.
The CDC says that travelers coming into the United States must provide a negative COVID-19 test.
For those who must travel, the CDC recommends you get a flu shot before you travel. It’s also recommended that you get a COVID-19 test before and after your trip.
Moby Solangi, Director of the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies, seems plenty of visitors pass through his facility. He worries about the impact these travel concerns could have on coast tourism.
“It will definitely hurt tourism if you stop people from traveling to states and other countries. The coast depends on it. It’s not only just us, you have casinos, you have other things like the beaches,” said Solangi, “I think it needs a little more clarification, but it’s devastating if that’s the case.”
Rodimistial Alan and Lamar Kelly came from Louisiana to visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but said they agree with the recommendation to not travel.
“I would have to agree. Testing people and making sure there’s controls to contain the virus is a very good step to control what’s going on,” said Kelly.
Alan said they both chose to visit Biloxi because they wanted to avoid air travel.
“We tried to pick a trip where it’s a small trip travel. We wanted to be in our own vehicle, in our own setting. We wanted to avoid the additional crowds, so coming to Biloxi was an excellent choice,” said Alan.
Richard Haller and his wife came to the beach from Michigan to get away from the cold. Haller explained that he thinks it’s okay to travel as long as you’re safe.
“I think you got to travel and get away, otherwise, you’re going to get claustrophobia. There’s a lot of other people that have medical problems from being home too much. You just have to be cautious and wear a mask. How many more years do all of us have?” said Haller.
Tourism leaders say Coastal Mississippi is the leading destination spot in the state, and one-third of tourism activities are on the coast.
You can find more tips for safe travel from the CDC here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-during-covid19.html
