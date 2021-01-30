Ocean Springs dog park soon will have shade

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Furry community members in Ocean Springs are receiving a little love. The Environmental Committee spent the morning planting trees, a dozen to be exact, in the dog park to add shade during play time.
Nancy Wilson with the committee said the trees are not only benefitting the dogs and their owners, but also the environment.
“I think they’re going to love it and besides trees are beautiful they provide shade,” said Wilson. “But we’re the environmental committee so we know trees sacrist is carbon and they manufacture oxygen.”
The Ocean Springs dog park has been a community effort bringing many groups and individuals together, including a group that goes by the name of ‘Friends of the Dog Park’. The committee even honored John Gill who played a large role establishing the park.
“I’m very grateful,” said John Gill. “I want to thank them and Nancy and the group for planting this tree.”
Gill said the park took a couple of years to come together, but couldn’t be more proud of the progress.
“It’s a wonderful thing for the community,” Gill said. “It’s an asset when people are moving here.”
Gill and others said the dog park is used a lot and the trees will hopefully generate more people to the park.
One dog mom said she’s thankful to see how the dog park is kept up and is excited to see what the park will look like once the trees grow.
“I think it’s a great idea, it does get really hot here in South Mississippi in the summertime and I think the shade is going to be well received.” said Holly Cox.
Members of the committee said this project is apart of its focus on promoting the tree canopy of it’s community. The committee made sure to follow the proper planting techniques while planting the trees.
