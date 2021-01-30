No carnival parades isn’t stopping krewes from crafting throws

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On a quiet street in Mid-City, there’s one house that sparkles more than the rest-- NOLA Craft Culture, a shop for crafters and others looking for materials to make unique Mardi Gras throws and costumes.
The pandemic has caused the shop to cut back on business hours, furlough employees, cancel workshops, classes and events. But the doors continue to stay open because people want to make Mardi Gras throws, accessories and decorations.
“We’re sad because parades aren’t happening and Mardi Gras isn’t happening as usual, but I think people are pretty determined to have something happen,” said Nori Pritchard, co-owner of NOLA Craft Culture.
This year being the year of no carnival parades, hasn’t stopped crafters and carnival krewes from creating throws--like the Krewe of Muses. Many members take advantage of all the glitter and materials the shop provides to decorate those coveted Muses shoes.
“I think it’s a year to figure out creative solutions, and creative solutions is very on brand for New Orleans and certainly on brand for Muses,” said Pritchard.
“People have just recently been coming in wanting to purchase items to put together headpieces or just something to put on on Mardi Gras day and just feel the feels of Mardi Gras day,” said co-owner Lisette Constantin.
Both owners say making shoes and other carnival crafts is a way to relax during the pandemic, and a safe way to socialize.
“The urge is there, you got to do something with it,” said Pritchard.
“Absolutely,” said Constantin. “And that’s never going to go away for New Orleanians.”
The Krewe of Muses also shifted its focus to supporting local businesses along the parade route by encouraging people to shop local for a chance to win a coveted Muses shoe. More than 40 businesses are participating. You can find more information on the Krewe of Muses website by clicking here.
